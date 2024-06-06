Cowboy basketball catch up: Oklahoma State to open season against Gottlieb's Green Bay

Jun. 5—Former Oklahoma State guard Doug Gottlieb will coach the first game of his career with Green Bay against his alma mater.

The Phoenix will travel to Stillwater for the season opener for both programs on Nov. 4, per Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

Gottlieb expressed his desire to coach the Cowboys for years, but the administration wanted him to gain college head coaching experience first. He was named the 10th head coach in Green Bay men's basketball history on May 14 and was in the running for the job in 2023, which went to Sundance Wicks — who moved on to Wyoming.

Cowboy fans will get the first impression on Gottlieb as a coach in Gallagher-Iba Arena and can gauge him against coach Steve Lutz and his new-look roster.

Joining Gottlieb in his return to Stillwater will be former center Isaiah Miranda. Former coach Mike Boynton granted Miranda's dismissal from the team midseason. Boynton said Miranda wanted to pursue a professional career, but he instead transferred to the Horizon League's Green Bay.

Other transfer portal lossesBrandon Garrison, the centerpiece of Boynton's last recruiting class, transferred to Kentucky in late April.

The 6-foot-11 center was a McDonald's All-American, two-time state champion and the No. 1 overall Oklahoma recruit out of Del City High School. He averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while leading the team in field goal percentage in his freshman season at OSU. He had the Big 12's highest free throw rate during conference play, per KenPom.

Garrison's 21-point game, a career-high, came against Kentucky coach Mark Pope's squad at BYU. He was the first OSU player to enter the transfer portal after Boynton's firing.

Javon Small, the Cowboys' leading scorer and playmaker, signed with West Virginia on May 20. He previously played two seasons at East Carolina and now joins first-year coach Darian DeVries' roster.

Transfer portal additionsLutz signed fifth-year forward Marchelus "Chi Chi" Avery to a financial aid agreement.

Avery averaged 7.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as UCF's sixth man. He spent the two previous years of his career at New Mexico and his freshman season at JUCO powerhouse Northwest Florida State College.

"In Chi Chi, we're getting a great kid who has the rare combination of experience and upside," Lutz said. "He's a supreme athlete who continues to add to his game and will benefit this spring from a chance to explore the NBA Draft waters. Offensively, he can score from just about anywhere, and his size and skill will help create mismatches for us on both ends of the court."

Another fifth-year senior joined OSU in guard Davonte "Devo" Davis.

Davis was on the SEC All-Defensive Team and helped Arkansas appear in a Sweet 16 and two Elite Eights. He has averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his career, but has only shot 29.4% from three.

"Devo is a great person from a great family, and he has an incredibly engaging personality," Lutz said. "Cowboy fans will see some of that same energy out on the basketball court. He is a multi-dimensional athlete who plays with effort and purpose on both ends. He's made big plays in big moments over the course of his career, and I'm confident he'll do the same here at Oklahoma State."

Former Western Kentucky guard Brandon Newman will rejoin Lutz in his final season of college basketball.

Newman was the second-leading scorer and an honorable mention all-conference performer for Lutz at Western Kentucky. He started all 34 games this past season, averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He played at Purdue for three years.

"Experience matters in this game," Lutz said. "Brandon has been to four straight NCAA tournaments and played a major role in our postseason success at Western Kentucky and Purdue. He's a skilled guard who can shoot, rebound and defend at a high level, and he's a great guy, as well. We're excited that he'll be joining us at OSU."

Lutz added a 6-foot-10 transfer from Xavier who may be the Pokes' starting center in 2024-25. Abou Ousmane has started 95 games in his career for the Musketeers and North Texas.

Ousmane started 29 games for Xavier this past season and was the team's leading rebounder.

"Abou is a strong, physical player who moves incredibly well for his size," Lutz said. "I love his versatility and the way he pursues rebounds. He's another veteran guy who has played on championship level teams and will be a great addition to the Cowboy Family."

Finally, OSU added La Salle's leading scorer of the past two seasons.

Khalil Brantley scored 15.0 points per game and grabbed 5.3 rebounds in 2023-24 while ranking fifth on the Atlantic 10 leaderboard in both assists (4.2) and steals (1.5).

"Khalil gives us another veteran playmaker for our backcourt," Lutz said. "He's not only a talented scorer and distributor but also a tough, hard-nosed defender who isn't afraid to get in there and fight for rebounds. I've enjoyed getting to know him and his family and look forward to welcoming them to ours."