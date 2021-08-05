Cow Parade back in NYC after more than 20 years

It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Nicolas Batum consoled Luka Doncic, who sat sullenly with a towel draped over his head and his face buried in his hands.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except USWNT legend Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.
The NFL is back, as preseason action kicks off Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
Continuing an annual summer tradition, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hit nothing but net on a 50-yard throw at training camp practice on Thursday.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
ESPN releases 2021 preseason college football power rankings
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
Bill Belichick delivered his thoughts on the weather as only he could.
Go eat young bull. Do exactly what you set out to do, killa.
A baseball player from Team USA is set to become the sixth athlete ever to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics after defeating South Korea in a semifinal on Thursday.
Asher-Smith ran a storming bend to help the team qualify for the final and said she had needed just a few more days to get fit for the 100m, while Britain’s men’s team also qualified as USA bundled their changeovers
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Nelly Korda reached her tee shot on the final hole of an otherwise flawless round, looked up and saw a thick pine branch blocking her path to the green. Any thoughts of the second 59 in women's golf history ended there. Stronger than ever, even with a double bogey on the 18th hole that forced the 23-year-old American to settle for a 9-under 62 to tie the Olympic record in women's golf.