Covington Catholic survives second-round test from Ashland Blazer in 35-28 win

COVINGTON − Covington Catholic took its fair share of punches against Ashland Blazer. The Colonels stayed upright and prevailed.

Covington (12-0) raced out to a 14-0 lead and ultimately gritted out a 35-28 win against the Tomcats in Friday's Kentucky High School Athletic Association second-round Class 4A playoff win at Dennis Griffin Stadium.

Colonels senior quarterback Evan Pitzer helped the hosts ice the game as they picked up a first down with less than two minutes to play. The Tomcats had already exhausted their timeouts on their final drive, which pulled them to within seven points only to see the ensuing onside kick gobbled up and downed by CovCath's Tate Kruer.

Covington Catholic quarterback Evan Pitzer (5) celebrates a big gain of yards with teammate Seth Jones (78) during the third quarter of a game between Ashland Blazer and Covington Catholic, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Covington, Kentucky.

"I'm proud of our kids. We came out strong and executed pretty well," CovCath head coach Eddie Eviston said afterward. "We just had a few lapses here and there, offense and defense. It allowed them to stick around and make things a little interesting, and we've just got to clean that up. Every rep's important but overall I liked how the guys played. They played for each other and made plays when it mattered the most."

Three keys to CovCath's win

The Pitzer and Rodriguez connection : Pitzer went 11 of 14 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns and all three of his scores (and most of his passing yards) came on hook-ups with senior tight end and linebacker Willie Rodriguez, who had six catches for 115 yards and the three touchdowns. Ashland scored in the waning seconds of the first half to make the score 21-14, and had multiple opportunities to tie the game in the third quarter − until Pitzer went back to Rodriguez for an interesting catch, run and drag 45 yards into the end zone. The initial completion went for about 20 yards and then Rodriguez crossed into the end zone with a defensive back hanging on his shoulders. Those were the kinds of plays that separated CovCath on that night. "I think it's just the do-or-die situations," Rodriguez said. "The playoffs, as seniors, we have to lead the way. Our offensive line, 'Pitzy' got me all the balls."

Pitzer wins the quarterback duel : Standing opposite Pitzer was the Tomcats' LaBryant Strade, who was full of timely plays as part of his 12-for-17 night passing for 199 yards, 64 rushing and two passing touchdowns to Asher Adkins. But Pitzer made better use of his 224 all-purpose yards, coming through with big first-down conversions in the fourth quarter that helped keep Strade off the field. In some way, Pitzer took over the game. "I think any time you're a quarterback and you're a leader and the ball's in your hands, you've got to set the tone a little bit," Eviston said. "Like you said, it's not like he took the entire game and put it all on his shoulders but when he needed to, 'alright, I'm gonna make a play here, everybody get on board' type of thing. My guy will do it."

The turnover battle: There was only one turnover in the game and it was a fumble with 6:45 to play that fell into the hands of CovCath's Nicholas Krallman. That cost the Tomcats a hugely significant second-half possession as they were driving in Colonels territory for the tie. CovCath didn't so much as bobble a catch or handoff. Pitzer and running back Owen Leen (103 yards, two touchdowns) protected the ball, kicker Andrew Weitzel went 5-for-5 on extra-points, and Tate Kruer made simple work of an onside kick with 2:38 to play as CovCath narrowly played a cleaner game than the visitors.

Standout players

Willie Rodriguez : When Covington Catholic's offense was stagnating in the third quarter with Ashland still hovering around, it was his third touchdown catch - the one with the defensive back draped all over him and who came along for a ride into the end zone - that sparked CovCath back to life.

LaBryant Strade: This physically-developed quarterback had a game-high 264 yards and willed a game Tomcats team to give the Colonels a run for their money on the road.

Josh Flood. This Colonel led all defensive players with 11 total tackles, nine of which were solo efforts. He also forced a fumble.

Covington Catholic 35, Ashland Blazer 28

Covington Catholic ‒ 14 7 14 0 - 35

Ashland Blazer ‒ 7 7 7 7 - 28

CC: Rodriguez 14 pass from Pitzer (Weitzel kick)

CC: Leen 11 run (Weitzel kick)

AB: Atkins 32 pass from Strader (Sexton kick)

CC: Rodriguez 21 pass from Pitzer (Weitzel kick)

AB: Strader 2 run (Sexton kick)

CC: Leen 1 run (Sexton kick)

AB: Strader 9 run (Sexton kick)

CC: Rodriguez 45 pass from Pitzer (Weitzel kick)

AB: Atkins 6 pass from Strader (Sexton kick)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington Catholic survives second-round test from Ashland Blazer