New Covid variant under WHO surveillance found in UK for first time

The UKHSA is monitoring the emergence of the new variant in Britain - Danny Lawson/PA

A new coronavirus variant under surveillance by the World Health Organization has been found in the UK for the first time.

The omicron strain, known as BA.2.86, was placed on the UN health agency’s monitoring list on Thursday because it has a “large number of mutations”.

It was first detected in Israel last weekend, and a handful of cases have since been reported in Denmark, America and now the UK.

On Friday, Dr Meera Chand, the Deputy Director of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are aware that BA.2.86 has been detected in the UK. UKHSA is assessing the situation and will provide further information in due course.”

Dr Luke Blagdon Snell, a specialist in infectious diseases and microbiology at King’s College London, said the case had been detected in a hospitalised patient at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there were no “immediately obvious” links between the patient and the four other international cases that have so far been detected.

Looks like we have 5th case of new, highly mutated Omicron variant, BA.2.86 in London UK @GSTTnhs.

First identified by @shay_fleishon in Israel on 13 Aug.

Our case: Hospitalised, Symptoms 13Aug, locally acquired.

Sending to @KCLImmunoMicro for culture.

EPI_ISL_18111770 — Luke Blagdon Snell (@lukebsnell) August 18, 2023

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and head of the Covid technical response at the WHO, said information about the strain is currently very limited, but that the situation needs “closer monitoring”. A WHO technical report added that there are more than 30 mutations to the virus’ spike protein.

“Surveillance, sequencing and Covid-19 reporting [are] critical to track known and detect new variants,” Dr Van Kerkhove added.

In Denmark, the Statens Serum Institute said it was testing the virus to assess whether it poses a threat, but stressed there is currently no evidence that BA.2.86 causes more severe illness. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also said it was tracking the variant after it was picked up in Michigan.

Prof Kristian Andersen, a professor in the department of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research in California, said it is concerning that the variant has already been found on three continents.

“It has all the hallmark features of something that could take off,” he wrote on X. “However, our immunity landscape is now complex, so it’s too early to say it will.”

New @WHO variant under monitoring BA.2.86



V limited info available right now but large # of mutations needs closer monitoring



Surveillance, sequencing & #COVID19 reporting critical to track known/detect new variants



🙏TAG-VE



Updated page live soon⬇️https://t.co/VNvjJn8Xcv — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) August 17, 2023

Prof Oliver Johnson, a mathematician at the University of Bristol, added that “the fact that we’re not sequencing very much these days, and that these are countries that sequence more than most, implies to me that this is more widespread”.

But he told the Telegraph that while the variant is worth watching, it is “not worth panicking at this stage”, and there is no indication that it will cause a renewed wave of infections.

In the WHO’s latest weekly Covid update, the agency added that BA.2.86 is one of seven variants currently “under monitoring”, while the organisation is tracking three variants “of interest”. This includes EG.5, nicknamed eris – an omicron offshoot that has been found in more than 50 countries.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.