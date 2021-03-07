COVID vaccinations, free agent wish list, Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt and other rams news

The end of another week in the NFL means it is time to go around the rest of the NFC West and check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. Next up are the Los Angeles Rams.

What has been going on with the Rams?

Vaccinations at SoFi Stadium

The Cardinals led the way in the NFL by offering State Farm Stadium as a 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination site. The Rams are following suit with SoFi Stadium.

What Sean McVay learned from watching Buccaneers

The Rams did not make it to the Super Bowl this past season like they did a couple of years ago. McVay watched the Buccaneers win the championship and says he learned a lot from it. He had good things to say about Bruce Arians, Tampa's head coach, and about the resilience of the team.

McVay already impressed with Raheem Morris' leadership

The Rams coaches cannot yet talk or meet with their players yet but McVay is already impressed with his new defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris. He had high praise for his new DC and believes his players will love working under him.

Jalen Ramsey wants Rams to another top WR

Free agency begins later this month and the Rams have a lot of areas to address. Their start cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, has a wish list. He would like to see the Rams add a third top receiver to add to the pair of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt alone with an amazing stat

The Cardinals made big news last week by signing defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt adds some juice to their pass rush. Watt and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald actually are connected with one super stat. Watt holds the record for the most pressures in a season with 114. Donald is the only other player ever to have at least 100 in a season. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

