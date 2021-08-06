COVID trends are worsening. These are the latest vaccination rates around Charlotte.

Coronavirus infections are surging in Charlotte as the highly transmissible delta variant takes a firmer hold in the region.

On average, Mecklenburg County is notching 410 new infections each day, a caseload that is over 11 times larger than the volume recorded one month ago.

The vast majority of new cases are driven by unvaccinated people and the highly contagious delta variant, health experts say.

The county health department on Friday did not provide updated information on the total number of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated residents.

But last week, Mecklenburg officials said they were aware of just 376 breakthrough cases so far between March 22-July 27. The health department is also aware of over 600 infections in partially vaccinated people.

Mecklenburg saw 531 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. That’s the largest-single day increase since February.

Mecklenburg trends

The swelling case numbers, with the rate of positive COVID tests and hospitalizations also on the rise, come as Mecklenburg reached a somber pandemic milestone this week.

County officials on Monday said 1,000 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications. No additional deaths were reported as of Friday morning.

These are the latest local coronavirus trends.

▪ The average rate of positive tests was 12.4% in the past week, officials said. That’s a 44% increase over the last 14 days, according to an Observer analysis.

The positivity rate, which was 3.6% one month ago, last surpassed 12% in January, during the holiday-induced surge. It climbed as high as 16% on Jan 8.

▪ The average number of COVID-19 tests administered in Mecklenburg is rising due to the delta variant, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners this week.

On average, 2,700 COVID-19 tests were administered in the past week, a nearly 82% increase over the last 14 days, an Observer analysis finds.

▪ Average hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose to 166 in the past week, a roughly 140% increase over the last 14 days.

At this point last month, average number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus had dropped below 40. On Wednesday, the most recent date for which information is available, there were 191 coronavirus patients.

Charlotte-area vaccine rates

The rate of vaccinations is starting to increase as concerns mount over the delta strain, Harris told commissioners this week.

The vast majority of residents ages 65 and older are fully immunized, Harris said.

But half of all county residents are still not protected, particularly younger people, the latest state health data show. In Charlotte area counties, vaccination rates vary by as much as 17 percentage points, an Observer analysis finds.

Here are the latest vaccination rates as of Friday morning, according to DHHS.

North Carolina

At least partially vaccinated: 51%

Fully vaccinated: 47%

Mecklenburg County

At least partially vaccinated: 54%

Fully vaccinated: 50%

Union County

At least partially vaccinated: 45%

Fully vaccinated: 42%

Cabarrus County

At least partially vaccinated: 45%

Fully vaccinated: 41%

Iredell County

At least partially vaccinated: 42%

Fully vaccinated: 40%

Lincoln County

At least partially vaccinated: 41%

Fully vaccinated: 39%

Gaston County

At least partially vaccinated: 40%

Fully vaccinated: 37%

Cleveland County

At least partially vaccinated: 40%

Fully vaccinated: 36%

Stanly County

At least partially vaccinated: 36%

Fully vaccinated: 33%