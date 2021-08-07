COVID testing demand 'overwhelming' SF community test sites
The lines to get into the Mission's two COVID test sites have more than doubled in the past couple weeks, and residents even got turned away due to capacity limits.
The lines to get into the Mission's two COVID test sites have more than doubled in the past couple weeks, and residents even got turned away due to capacity limits.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.
Lauri Markkanen is ready to move on from the Bulls in restricted free agency. Should the Celtics consider signing the 24-year-old forward?
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
The Warriors will ask fan-favorite Iguodala to accentuate his strengths on the court while mentoring the young players with untapped potential off it.
The United States men have won a track gold medal at every modern Olympics in which they've participated. Maybe not for long.
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
The Detroit Lions offered Johnson a three-year contract that would pay him around $500,000 annually for appearance fees to help settle their dispute
The three-time Olympian is flawless no matter what age!
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.