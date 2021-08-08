COVID surges as the new school year begins

The Delta variant is fueling the summer surge of COVID-19 in the U.S. As CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports, the country is now reporting nearly 100,000 infections daily, which is the most since February. There are many questions regarding the safety of students and teachers. The country's largest teachers' union is encouraging teachers to get vaccinated. But it's still taking time for pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine for children under 12. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and member of the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss status of the vaccine for children and how misinformation around the vaccine and virus has fed into the summer surge.