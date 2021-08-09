COVID SCIENCE-Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

·3 min read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

Moderna's vaccine may be best against Delta

The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021. Over the same period, the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had fallen to 42% from 76%, researchers said. While both vaccines remain effective at preventing COVID hospitalization, a Moderna booster shot may be necessary soon for anyone who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines earlier this year, said Dr. Venky Soundararajan of Massachusetts data analytics company nference, who led the Mayo study.

In a separate study, elderly nursing home residents in Ontario https://bit.ly/3sb9pHJ produced stronger immune responses - especially to worrisome variants - after the Moderna vaccine than after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The elderly may need higher vaccine doses, boosters, and other preventative measures, said Anne-Claude Gingras of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Toronto, who led the Canadian study. When asked to comment on both research reports, a Pfizer spokesperson said, "We continue to believe... a third dose booster may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination to maintain the highest levels of protection."

Breakthrough COVID-19 more likely months after vaccination

People who received their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine five or more months ago are more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated less than five months ago, new data suggest. Researchers studied nearly 34,000 fully vaccinated adults in Israel https://bit.ly/3Cucp6O who were tested to see if they had a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Overall, 1.8% tested positive. At all ages, the odds of testing positive were higher when the last vaccine dose was received at least 146 days earlier, the research team reported Thursday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. Among patients older than 60, the odds of a positive test were almost three times higher when at least 146 days had passed since the second dose. Most of the new infections were observed recently, said coauthor Dr. Eugene Merzon of Leumit Health Services in Israel. "Very few patients had required hospitalization, and it is too early to assess the severity of these new infections in terms of hospital admission, need for mechanical ventilation or mortality," he added. "We are planning to continue our research."

Ovarian egg sacs not harmed by COVID-19 antibodies

The sacs in the ovaries where eggs are stored are not harmed by COVID-19 antibodies, whether those antibodies are the result of infection or vaccination, a small study https://bit.ly/3jFVCoQ suggests. Israeli researchers analyzed fluid from ovarian sacs, or follicles, from 32 women who were having their eggs retrieved to be fertilized by sperm in a test tube. Fourteen women had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus nor infected with it. The others had either recovered from COVID-19 or received the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine, and in these two groups the researchers saw antibodies against the virus in follicle fluid. There was no difference among the groups in the follicles' ability to make female sex hormones, nourish and nuture the egg so it will form a good quality embryo, and release the egg during ovulation. There was also no difference in "the rate of good quality embryos" from the eggs retrieved from each patient," said Dr. Yaakov Bentov of Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, who coauthored a report published on Saturday in Human Reproduction.

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development. (Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

Recommended Stories

  • Pregnancy loss is common and traumatic. New legislation says employees need time off to heal.

    About 10-15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, but there is no federal requirement for paid time off. New legislation seeks to change that.

  • Zai Lab Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

    Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDTSHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, along with recent product highlights and corporate updates. “Consistent with our past track record, Zai Lab continued to execute with speed and quality across the organization during the sec

  • DHT Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Results

    HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 9, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full report is available here and in the below attachment. About DHT Holdings, Inc.DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Norway. You shall recognize us by our bus

  • BioNTech Stock Pops On Earnings Crush, Plans To Deliver 2.2 Billion Doses

    BioNTech stock popped Monday after the company crushed quarterly forecasts. It expects to deliver more than 2.2 billion Covid vaccine doses this year.

  • BioNTech Stock Climbs. Earnings Blew Past Expectations.

    The company said it and Pfizer had shipped around a billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine as of late July.

  • AMC Earnings Beat As CEO Hails 'Transformational' Quarter For Meme Stock

    AMC Entertainment beat views, but revenue is far below 2019 levels. But the meme stock faces Covid and streaming headwinds.

  • Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, new variants are on the rise. Some of these variants are more powerful and have ways of evading vaccine protection.

  • A 42-year-old fitness fanatic was 'beating himself up' over his decision not to get vaccinated during his final days, his family said

    John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

    WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady. “So much was made a week [more]

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod