Lockdown savings dwindle in ‘clear sign’ of economic slowdown, says Bank deputy

Ben Broadbent says discretionary spending and big ticket purchases have ‘weakened quite a lot’ - Kirsty O'Connor/Pool/REUTERS

Families have spent almost all of the extra cash they saved during lockdown amid “clear signs” of an economic slowdown, according to the Bank of England’s deputy governor.

Ben Broadbent said the amount of extra savings built up during the pandemic by households had “dwindled”, adding that discretionary spending and big ticket purchases such as furniture and consumer electronics had “weakened quite a lot”.

Lockdowns forced most people to stay at home, while Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme supported the incomes of millions of workers, helping households add an extra £200bn to existing cash cushions during the pandemic.

“Much of that is gone,” Mr Broadbent told a conference hosted by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt.

The Bank held interest rates at 5.25pc last month in a sign that interest rates have peaked.

Mr Broadbent said there were now “reasonably clear signs” that higher interest rates were starting to bite, including weaker consumer spending and “the beginnings of at least some rise in unemployment”, which has climbed from 3.5pc a year ago to 4.3pc.

He warned the jobs market could “weaken quite suddenly” if economic activity fell sharply.

The Resolution Foundation said the UK’s deteriorating labour market would soon put downward pressure on wages, which are currently rising at record rates, and force the Bank to cut interest rates below 5pc faster than other major economies including the US.

The think-tank warned that job seekers would soon face the toughest jobs market since 2008 as higher interest rates force companies to stop looking for extra workers.

It said: “The UK labour market is already loosening more rapidly than elsewhere with more to come.

“Based on historical estimates of the impact of changes in interest rates – with around half of the impact already in the data – the tightening in train should be enough ... to push down wages by around 2 percentage points.

“But if only around a third of the rate-rise impact has so far come through, it suggests the labour market will loosen to a degree not seen since the depths of the financial crisis.”

Some economists are now predicting a recession beginning at the end of the year as higher interest rates and mortgage costs start to bite.

Mr Broadbent said he still expected the average rate paid by mortgage holders to keep rising as more families come to the end of fixed-rate deals. The Bank has estimated that millions of households are likely to see mortgage payments rise by an average of £220 by 2026, with around a million facing monthly payment increases of £500 or more.

Separate Bank data on Thursday suggested companies were still meeting higher wage demands, with forecasts for year ahead wage growth unchanged at 5.1pc in September compared with the previous month.

However, there were signs that wider inflationary pressures were starting to ease. Businesses surveyed in the three months to September expected selling prices in the year ahead to rise by 4.8pc, down from 5pc in the three months to August.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, has said the Monetary Policy Committee that sets interest rates will be monitoring wage growth closely in the coming months for signs that the jobs market is continuing to cool.