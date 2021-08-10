COVID news: Vaccine threshold, Garth Brooks show, Missouri vaccine prizes

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City region:

Key vaccination threshold months away for Kansas, Missouri

An analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination data by The Star suggests it will be months before 70% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine in both Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas could take 128 days and Missouri 141 days to reach what has previously been thought to be a possible herd immunity threshold, based on the average daily number of first doses in late July.

According to a separate analysis from American Public Media Research Lab, Kansas won’t achieve a 70% vaccination rate until November and Missouri won’t reach the same level until February.

Enjoy that Garth Brooks show? Might have to quarantine

Unvaccinated Kansas residents who attended the Garth Brooks concert Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium — where tens of thousands of people showed, many without masks on — need to quarantine, according to the state’s travel quarantine list.

Kansas residents who went to the concert and are not fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing after the event if they go to their state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Fully vaccinated people who are asymptomatic since the event will not have to quarantine.

Got a shot? Win a $10,000 prize

Missouri will hold the first of five prize drawings on Friday as part of its new statewide vaccine incentive program.

Prizes are to be awarded to 180 people, adults and children ages 12 to 17, following the first drawing, which requires state residents to be receiving the vaccine to participate. Announcements of the first winners will be made on Aug. 25 after each person’s vaccination status has been certified by the state, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Eligible participants are state residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. A maximum prize of $10,000 cash is on the table for adults and residents ages 12 to 17 may receive a $10,000 contribution to a state-run savings account for post-high school education.

The Star’s Katie Bernard, Jonathan Shorman, Jeanne Kuang, Angela Cordoba Perez and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.