Covid Inquiry missing only useful purpose - to find out whether lockdowns work

Lord Jonathan Sumption QC says this inquiry is setting us up for failure again - Media Wales

The Covid inquiry has a “built-in bias in favour of lockdowns”, a former Supreme Court judge has warned.

Lord Sumption said that methods and objectives of the inquiry are a “programme for failure” because they will not address whether the “aggressive government interventions” during the pandemic actually worked.

He argued that the inquiry is “over-lawyered”, works at a “snail’s pace”, and is “inordinately expensive”.

More than £100 million has already been spent on the inquiry and it is on course to be the most expensive investigation of its kind in history.

Last week, it heard from a string of high-profile witnesses, including former top Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings and ex-civil servant Helen MacNamara, who revealed the chaos inside Number 10 during the pandemic.

Ex-civil servant Helen MacNamara, pictured, gave evidence at the inquiry about the chaos inside Number 10 during the pandemic - Tayfun Salci/SHUTTERSTOCK

The revelations are set to continue this week as former cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill and former home secretary Dame Priti Patel appear before Baroness Hallett’s inquiry.

But Lord Sumption argues that the inquiry is missing its “one useful purpose” of finding out what lockdowns and draconian restrictions on people’s lives achieved, “if anything”.

Writing in The Sunday Times, the former judge said: “We need to know whether it was worth the appalling collateral consequences for other clinical conditions, for our mental wellbeing, for our children’s education and for the economy and public finances of our country.”

“We need to know whether other policies might have produced acceptable results at a lesser cost in human misery. That way, we may have some prospect of avoiding a similar disaster next time, for there will surely be a next time.”

The agenda and the working methods for the inquiry are a “programme for failure” because it cannot decide if it is trying to learn lessons or attribute blame, he says.

Lord Sumption says that all six modules of the inquiry that have been announced so far are “concerned with the quality of government decision-making” rather than the effectiveness of lockdowns, masks, and travel bans.

Four regional branches of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice groups have been given a legal right to participate and they are “there to argue that the Government should have been more aggressive, not less,” he says.

Lord Simon Stevens giving evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry - PA

Focused on ‘trivia’

Lord Sumption argues that the lawyers seem focused on “trivia” taken from WhatsApp messages and work on the “basic assumption” that lockdowns were the answer but that they were not implemented properly.

Scientific experts including Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, and Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer as well as sceptics Prof Mark Woolhouse have been confined to giving brief answers to “highly selective questions”, he adds.

In turn, the inquiry has failed to properly examine the impact of inaccurate modelling, look at international comparisons such as Sweden, or consider fully the possibility of selectively protecting the vulnerable and allowing those not at risk to get on with their lives, he argues.

“It is not too late for the Covid inquiry to acquire a more sensible set of priorities,” Lord Sumption concludes. “Unless it does so soon, the only lessons we will learn from it are that officials should not dig themselves into defensive positions when confronted by dissent and that ministers should be more competent and diligent than Messrs Johnson and Hancock.

“We could have worked that out without the assistance of Baroness Hallett.”

‘A broad outline of issues will be investigated’

A spokesperson for the Inquiry said: “The independent UK Covid-19 Inquiry is examining the UK’s preparedness and response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Inquiry’s Terms of Reference mean a broad outline of issues will be investigated.

“The Inquiry is divided into modules, each with a different focus, to ensure the investigations have sufficient breadth and depth. Six modules have so far been announced, with four already underway.

“The Inquiry’s independence is protected by legislation and we are chaired by an impartial Chair.”