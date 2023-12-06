Covid Inquiry latest LIVE: Boris Johnson faces questions over lockdowns and 'partygate' as protesters gather

Boris Johnson arrived for the Covid Inquiry before 7am avoiding protesters who gathered later in the morning (ES Composite)

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is appearing at the Covid Inquiry on what is expected to be a bombshell day of evidence.

He led the country throughout the pandemic, and Module 2 of the inquiry will scrutinise his decisions at the time.

Questioning is set to focus on lockdown timings and the reported “toxic” environment in Downing Street, as well as the boozy illegal gatherings which ultimately led to Mr Johnson’s downfall.

The ex-PM arrived three hours early for the first of two days of expected testimony.

It meant he avoided protesters who began gathering outside the inquiry building in Paddington shortly before 8am.

Protesters gather at inquiry

09:07 , Rachael Burford

Boris Johnson arrived three hours early for his appearance at the inquiry.

It meant he just dodged the groups of protesters that have gathered outside.

Protesters outside the inquiry held pictures of relatives who died during the pandemic (REUTERS)

A protester holds a placard reading

'Let the bodies pile high'

08:57 , Rachael Burford

Policing minister Chris Philp is on the morning media round ahead of Boris Johnson's grilling at the Covid inquiry.

He defended the ex-PM's record during the pandemic telling Sky News: "We were in uncharted territory and he was trying, as far as I can see, to make the right decisions in a very difficult, fast-moving situation."

But he added: "There's no doubt, of course, looking back with hindsight you can look at things and say 'well, that could have been done better'."

Mr Philp also said that if Mr Johnson had made the reported "let the bodies pile high" comment during the pandemic that would have been "inappropriate" and the wrong language for a leader to use.

"If he did say it, I think it was inappropriate and wrong language, even if used in a private meeting," Mr Philp said.