Covid Inquiry latest: Boris Johnson aide 'used disappearing WhatsApps in pandemic'

Boris Johnson’s former aide turned on disappearing messages on his own phone during the pandemic, the Covid Inquiry was told.

Martin Reynolds turned on the function on WhatsApp on April 15 2021, just weeks before Mr Johnson announced the Covid Inquiry.

Hugo Keith said Mr Reynolds was “plainly discussing Covid related matters” between the moment he turned on the disappearing function on until March 2022.

Mr Reynolds told the Inquiry that he “cannot recall” why he turned on the function, which deletes messages from his phone.

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section.

11:29 AM GMT

Martin Reynolds being grilled over disappearing WhatsApp messages

Martin Reynolds is best known for his “bring your own booze” memo to Downing Street staff during the partygate scandal, but after today he might be better known as the man who made WhatsApps disappear, writes Associate Editor Gordon Rayner.

The former principal private secretary to Boris Johnson has been given a difficult morning by Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the inquiry, over his decision to turn on the disappearing messages function in a key WhatsApp group for Mr Johnson and his most senior aides on April 15, 2021, just a few weeks before Mr Johnson announced there would be a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

Asked why he did that, he said: “I can guess or I can speculate...it could for example have been because I was worried about someone screenshotting or using some of the exchanges and leaking them.”

Mr Keith did not attempt to hide his scepticism at Mr Reynolds’s answer. “These were your closest colleagues,” he tells him.

Mr Reynolds can only respond with: “The rationale for doing this is unclear to me. I cannot remember doing that.”

When Mr Keith points out that a year’s worth of WhatsApp messages from that group are unavailable to the Inquiry because Mr Reynolds turned on the disappearing messages function, he can only reply: “Correct.”

This is unlikely to be the last we hear of this particular disappearing WhatsApp group during the course of the Inquiry.

11:24 AM GMT

'PM Updates' WhatsApp messages

Speaking about the ‘PM Updates’ group chat, Mr Reynolds said: “This WhatsApp group was very different from any other WhatsApp group on my phone, in that it was essentially funnelling information into the Prime Minister and out, and all of that was recorded separately in hard copy or in email form - including the Prime Minister’s comments.

“So, that flow of information of updating him on developments was recorded properly on our systems.

“I can speculate as to why I might have done it. As I said at the start, I have kept all my other WhatsApps for the relevant period and handed them over, so I don’t believe it was intended to prevent the inquiry from having sight of this.

“It could, for example, have been because I was worried of someone screenshotting or using some of the exchanges and leaking them.”

11:21 AM GMT

Reynolds feared colleagues would screenshot messages on WhatsApp group

Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary for former prime minister Boris Johnson, has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry he may have been worried about his colleagues screenshotting WhatsApp messages and leaking them.

11:19 AM GMT

Reynolds: Disappearing messages used on group 'very different' to others

Mr Reynolds said he speculated that the reason he turned on the disappearing messages function was because that particular WhatsApp group was “very different” to others.

He said it was “essentially funnelling information into the Prime Minister”, which was all recorded separately in hardcopy or the email form.

He added that he had “kept former WhatsApps for the relevant period and handed them over” to the Inquiry.

11:16 AM GMT

Reynolds on WhatsApp messages

Today’s hearing has begun with an examination of whether or not WhatsApp messages sent between ministers and aides formed part of the decision making process during the Covid pandemic.

Martin Reynolds, former principal private secretary to the then prime minister Boris Johnson, is the first witness of the day, and he is trying to argue that WhatsApps going to and fro were “ephemeral” and not part of the formal decision making process. This will be a key theme as the day goes on, and in the inquiry as a whole.

He tells the inquiry that WhatsApp messages were similar to “exchanges which people could have been doing previously in telephone calls or in corridors” but that switched to WhatsApp because of working from home.

“Decisions that took place were taking place in the normal way,” he insists.

Hugo Keith KC, counsel for the inquiry, suggests that in reality the WhatsApp groups were being used to give Mr Johnson “hugely important information” and that the WhatsApp conversations contain information that is not to be found anywhere else in the material available to the Inquiry.

11:12 AM GMT

Covid inquiry this week

The Covid Inquiry will hear evidence this week from key civil servants at the heart of Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic.

Lee Cain, the former director of communication at No10, will speak on Monday afternoon.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, is expected to give evidence on Tuesday and Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, is due to appear on Wednesday.

The inquiry says it is independent and selects witnesses on the relevance of their evidence.

10:59 AM GMT

What Downing Street messages should have been kept?

What Downing Street WhatsApps should have been kept for the Covid public inquiry?

That is the question sitting at the heart of this morning’s early exchanges.

Martin Reynolds, the most senior civil servant in Boris Johnson’s private office when he was prime minister, is arguing that not everything should have been formally retained.

Mr Reynolds says that “ephemeral” messages did not necessarily have to be logged formally at the time, in the way minutes from ministerial meetings are kept.

He is grilled about what, exactly, he means by this. Mr Reynolds argues that such “ephemeral” messages are like conversations when passing in the corridor.

He is essentially arguing that lots of WhatsApp messages about Covid policy did not necessarily need to be formally kept for posterity by the civil service system.

10:56 AM GMT

Reynolds messages sent to Simon Case

Amid the partygate scandal, Martin Reynolds messaged Simon Case on December 18th, 2021 saying “Hope you are bearing up - grim” to which Case replied: “It is really horrible.”

Dragged through the mud by association. Am flipping pissed off deep down (like the PM) that I am being attacked for something trivial which I wasn’t even involved in. But this is the way the cookie crumbles - I have to carry the can for the boss. Just hope it all goes away quickly”

10:54 AM GMT

Reynolds asked about WhatsApps and emails communication

Hugo Keith KC is asking Martin Reynolds questions about staff communications.

Mr Reynolds said the use of WhatsApp became more extensive during early 2020.

He is now being questioned about a work group chat called ‘PM Updates’.

10:38 AM GMT

Martin Reynolds being questioned

Martin Reynolds is now being questioned at the inquiry. He has just been sworn in as Monday’s first witness.

10:36 AM GMT

The Covid Inquiry has started

The Covid Inquiry has started after Baroness Heather Hallett has opened proceedings.

10:19 AM GMT

Imran Shafi arrives at inquiry

Imran Shafi, Boris Johnson’s former private secretary, has arrived for his appearance at the Covid Inquiry.

Imran Shafi arrives at Covid inquiry - Paul Grover

09:50 AM GMT

Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be fined or jailed if her Covid WhatsApp messages

Nicola Sturgeon has been warned she faces a fine or even prison after it was alleged key WhatsApp messages from the pandemic were manually deleted from her mobile phone.

Sources close to the UK Covid public inquiry said the former first minister is among the senior SNP figures to have confirmed to the inquiry that their messages had been wiped.

See the full story here.

09:30 AM GMT

Boris Johnson favoured Swedish-style approach to Covid

Boris Johnson has told scientists he was in favour of a Swedish-style approach to the pandemic, rather than more lockdowns, in Autumn 2020, an Oxford University epidemiologist has told the Covid Inquiry.

As the inquiry prepares to hear from Mr Johnson’s closest advisers this week, evidence from Professor Sunetra Gupta suggests that the former prime minister was persuaded by a Swedish expert that lockdowns could be avoided by implementing less restrictive rules.

Professor Gupta took part in a “round table” with Mr Johnson, Rishi Sunak and several other scientists in September 2020 as the government debated how to tackle Covid. At the time, restrictions had been eased.

See the full story here.

09:27 AM GMT

Martin Reynolds has arrived at the Covid Inquiry

Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s former private secretary, has arrived at the Covid Inquiry on Monday morning.

He earned the nickname “party Marty” after writing a “bring your own booze” email to Downing Street staff at the height of Covid. A number of people were fined in the wake of the event.

Mr Reynolds was a senior civil servants during the pandemic and would have helped with the running of government.

The inquiry is expected to start at 10.30am.

09:21 AM GMT

Welcome to the Telegraph's Covid Inquiry live blog

Good morning and welcome to The Telegraph’s coverage of the Covid Inquiry.

Key civil servants including Dominic Cummings, Martin Reynolds, Lee Cain and Helen MacNamara are expected to appear this week.

It forms part of Module 2 of the the Inquiry “examining core UK decision-making and political governance”.

Follow our coverage here for the latest updates.