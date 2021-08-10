COVID forces Roddenbery Library to close for the week

Aug. 10—CAIRO — The Roddenberry Memorial Library will be closed until Monday as the staff is in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

A library staff member tested positive, Roddenberry Memorial Library director Janet Boudet said Tuesday.

Boudet said the building has been cleaned and sprayed down regularly and will continue to be.

Masks have been optional for staff and patrons for the past two months.

Masks will become mandatory when the library reopens.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our patrons and plan to reopen on Monday once the remaining staff have received a negative test result," Boudet said.