COVID complicates G-Men playoff clash with Union

Apr. 9—BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School football team will face one of its biggest non-district rivals when the G-Men take on Union in Saturday's 1 p.m. Region 2D playoff opener at Mitchell Stadium.

The G-Men (5-0) haven't played since holding off Tazewell 20-19 two weeks ago, last week's season finale having gotten scratched due to Graham's players being quarantined due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The G-Men got lots of rest and recovery time but very little time to work out during the interim. The team was not cleared to assemble and practice until this Wednesday.

"We were on quarantine for 10 days, which gave us three days to practice to get ready for a region ... which is pretty tough. but other than that, we're good," said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer, who noted that COVID issues could knock any team out of VHSL post-season play at any time. It remains the unseen opponent faced by all.

In 2019, the Bears edged the G-Men 37-35 in a regular season game at Mitchell Stadium. Graham faced Union at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va. in the playoffs, roaring off in a 48-7 victory.

That year, Union's offense was built around running back Mason Polier. Graham's offense revolved around quarterback Devin Lester. Both were stupendous athletes but both of those guys have moved on to the college ranks. These are two very different ball teams from their 2019 versions, different in respective chemistries but still very talented squads in their own right.

"They're a very good team. They've got some talented young kids. Coach [Travis] Turner does a good job with them and they play really hard. So it's going to be a big game for us," Palmer said.

Running back Zavier Lomax has carried the load Unions ground attack most of the season. Sophomore Peyton Honeycutt had some inspired moments Union's 35-13 victory in the regular season finale against Eastside, rushing for 175 yards with two touchdowns. Johnny Satterfield displayed his explosive prowess with a 60-yard scoring run.

Lomax had 78 yards and a score versus the Spartans. Malachi Jenkins, who is also a backup quarterback, had 52 yards and a TD.

Graham has a solid offensive front anchored by nationally ranked tackle Brody Meadows, but Palmer hasn't yet discerned any weaknesses in Union's lineplay.

The Bears have also beaten Lee High (28-0), Gate City (26-6) and John Battle (33-12). Central-Wise beat Union 27-7 at Big Stone Gap, the Warriors' first-ever victory at Bullitt Park. Abingdon took the Bears to the woodshed, 41-6.

As far as Palmer is concerned, Union remains a serious threat to anyone it lines up against.

"They're still basically the same team they've always been," Palmer said.

Over five games, the Graham offense has collectively rushed for 1,052 yards and passed for 807 yards. The passing yardage is all attributed to quarterback Jamir Blevins, who has completed 48-of-85 passing attempts for seven scores. He has allowed three interceptions. Blevins has also rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Justin Fritz leads G-Men ball carriers with 588 yards and 12 touchdowns, also having two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (9-93, 1 TD) and Brayden Meadows (9-92, 3 TD) also step up for some key carries. Turner-Bradshaw is Graham's top pass-catcher, having 22 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns.

David Brown (8-131), Braden Watkins (9-123, 2 TDs) and Zach Dales (6-106) are other G-Men receivers the Bears will need to keep track of.

"We've had some battles over the past two years. Like I said, they're a well-coached team and their kids play hard.

" The last time they came up here, they beat us at the end of the game," Palmer said.

"We've yet to beat them up here. We beat them at their place but we have never beat them up here on our own field. It's going to be a tough game for us," Palmer said.