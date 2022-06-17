Covid chaos hits Tour de Suisse with Ineos' Tom Pidcock among riders to withdraw - SHUTTERSTOCK

With just two weeks to go until this year’s Tour de France begins in Copenhagen, professional cycling is once again reeling from an outbreak of Covid-19. British squad Ineos Grenadiers have been directly affected with Tom Pidcock the latest rider forced to pull out of the Tour de Suisse.

Pidcock’s positive test came just 24 hours after Adam Yates, earmarked to be one of Ineos Grenadiers’ co-leaders at this year’s Tour de France, alongside Colombian Dani Martinez, also tested positive for the virus.

In total, 29 riders did not start the sixth stage of the Swiss race, including race leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe). That was after 16 riders pulled out on Thursday, with some teams opting to withdraw en masse with the Tour de France so close.

UAE Team Emirates – the team of Tour favourite Tadej Pogacar – Alpecin-Fenix and Bahrain-Victorious all quit the race in Switzerland following positive cases in their teams, while EF Education-EasyPost have so far withdrawn four riders including Rigoberto Uran and Briton Hugh Carthy.

Despite the mounting cases, race organisers took the decision to continue. Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the group of favourites on stage six to retain his second place overall, one second behind Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech).

Race director Olivier Senn said he would take things on a day-by-day basis as the race nears its conclusion on Sunday.

"We’ve assessed and discussed the situation. It’s obviously not nice and we’re very sad that corona is spreading so far within the teams," Senn told Velo Pro Net at the start of Friday’s stage following a meeting with teams, the CPA rider association and the UCI medical officer Professor Xavier Bigard.

"Four teams have decided to withdraw, including the one that left yesterday, so there are 18 teams left in the race. All the remaining teams agreed to start and there is no further decision on today’s stage. We will reassess tomorrow morning and hope we don’t have many more cases. For the moment we keep going with the race as planned."

Geraint Thomas in action on Friday - SHUTTERSTOCK

Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, will be sweating. At the age of 36, he will not have many more opportunities to ride the Tour de France and a positive test now could jeopardise his participation, albeit the current strain of Covid appears to be relatively mild.

British fans would similarly love to see Pidcock, one of the most exciting and versatile young riders in the world, take on the Tour for the first time. The 22 year-old has won Olympic mountain bike gold and the world cyclocross title in the last 12 months. He would likely be given the freedom to target stage wins.

Pogacar, who is riding his home tour in Slovenia this week as he gears up to try to make it a hat-trick of Tour crowns, admitted the situation was less than ideal.

“It’s quite stressful,” he said. “But there’s nothing we can do, we try to isolate and survive without further infection.”