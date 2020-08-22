COVID-19 vs. the SEC, ACC and Big 12 and why they're kidding themselves

It has been 10 days since the Pac-12 Conference announced that all fall sports in 2020 have been canceled.

The day itself felt a little grim for our Oregon and Oregon State fans as nothing really beats college football Saturdays in the state of Oregon. But now, the Pac-12 along with the Big Ten conference will have to sit and watch the other three Power 5 conferences battle it out this fall.

While it doesn't really seem fair that not every conference decided on one outcome regarding college football in fall 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading and the risks weighed far greater in the eyes of the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

But, a lot can (and likely will) change between now and that first snap in late September for the SEC, ACC and Big 12 conferences.

Former Oregon head football coach Mike Bellotti and quarterback Joey Harrington joined the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and explained why they believe there won't be a single snap in 2020.

The NFL, the NBA, the teams that are in the bubble and they're spending a lot of money testing everyday… most colleges can't afford that. At some point, when they intermix with other students, on campus or not, there's going to be a spread of COVID and it will cause a quarantine of 10-14 days of anyone who tests positive… - Mike Bellotti

Bellotti makes two interesting points:

Number one: The financial costs. If you have been keeping up on social media with individual athletes showing videos of what their daily routine looks like currently, there is always a common thread: COVID testing every day. A cotton swab in the nose, sometimes drawing blood and then sending those samples in for immediate tests and results. It can be financially taxing for those schools who don't have a big time football program.

Number two: What happens when non student-athletes get involved. This is college and a lot of student-athletes have friends outside of sports. It is a tough task to place on a late teen to early 20-year-old to keep within the ‘bubble' the program would create. It just takes one mishap outside of the bubble for the coronavirus to spread like a wildfire through campus.

Here are Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's statements when the Pac-12 announced their decision:

Bellotti led the Ducks for 14 seasons (1995-2008) and posted an overall 116-55 record. Meanwhile Harrington, his starting quarterback who posted a .893 winning percentage as the Ducks' starting quarterback, compiled a 25-3 record over the course of his final three years (1999-2001).

The two have seen a lot together, including the school's first 11-win season as well as a win in both the Fiesta Bowl and Holiday Bowl. Harrington also became Oregon's first ever Heisman Trophy finalist.

