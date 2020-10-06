COVID-19 spike in Green Bay will keep fans out of Lambeau Field

It was strange to see an empty Lambeau Field Monday as the Green Bay Packers played host to the Atlanta Falcons.

Sadly, the folks in Wisconsin and those watching their beloved Packers on television are going to have to get used to it for a while.

#Packers announce indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season 📰 https://t.co/hwID0pPJZE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2020





Per the Packers:

Due to the concerning increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers today announced that the organization has put an indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season.

In order to host fans, the area will need to see a marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate.

The Packers are on their bye in Week 5 and do not have a home game scheduled until Nov. 1 when they would play host to the Minnesota Vikings.

Three of their next four and four of the next six games are on the road.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time. …

“We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”