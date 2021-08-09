COVID-19, RSV among children put strain on local hospitals
Dr. Cheryl Jackson, UNC's Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine says she's seeing a 30 percent increase in RSV cases right now compared to Summer 2019.
John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."
A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.
Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi
Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.
During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past
Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]
Marquis Davis, 28, was hospitalized after catching COVID-19. "He said, 'Bae, I'm going to get the vaccine when I get out of here,'" Davis's wife said.
A day after quarterback Kirk Cousins returned from a five-day quarantine and refused to discuss his vaccination status, his hometown hospital in Holland, Mich., released a statement saying Cousins will no longer be a spokesperson "for now." Cousins was isolated, per NFL protocols, because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 last ...
Every day, an army of medical professionals in Florida goes to battle with the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, the fight is taking its toll.
Meanwhile, some of the people you'd most expect to hate the mandates think there's a strong case for them.
The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.
“The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”
We’re back to square one with COVID-19, once again trying to discern the indiscernible, the course of a pandemic. The implications couldn't be larger.
You're standing in the egg section of the dairy aisle, pondering your choices: White eggs, brown eggs, organic eggs, free-range eggs… what is the difference, and are any actually better for your health? As it turns out, selecting one particular option actually may deliver higher levels of a vitamin we all need—especially lately.According to Taste of Home, science suggests eggs that come from chickens wandering freely often contain higher levels of Vitamin D. Some research has shown hens that go
Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.
For a little while there, it looked like the COVID-19 pandemic was letting up and coming to an end. Granted, scientists have accepted that there's almost no way this new coronavirus will ever disappear, but at least infection and death rates were falling all across the United States in the first half of the year when vaccines became widely available.Then came a confluence of factors that brought COVID-19 infections soaring right back up this summer: the highly infectious Delta variant of the vir
The family of a Florida business owner who died of COVID-19 last month used his funeral as a site for […] The post Florida businessman’s funeral doubles as COVID-19 vaccination event appeared first on TheGrio.
Full FDA approval for vaccines could come this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. That could lead more businesses to mandate shots. Latest COVID-19 news.
The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.The five-year survival rate following a diagnosis of sinus
Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the pandemic is "certainly getting worse" during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.