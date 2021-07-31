COVID-19 issues hit Minnesota Vikings’ camp

The debate over COVID-19 and vaccinations rages on in the world and NFL.

The disease has taken hold in Minnesota Vikings camp and it has hit the team’s quarterback room.

Mike Zimmer: "Quite honestly, after everything we went through last year, I’m not surprised one bit. I am disappointed that this happened. I’m frustrated, not just with my football players who didn’t get vaccinated, but I’m frustrated with everybody [who didn't]." — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) July 31, 2021

“Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, multiple players will be held out of tonight’s practice inside TCO Stadium,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Rookie quarterback Kellen Monds tested positive for COVID-19 and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were designated as close contacts. NFL Media reported that Cousins, the starting quarterback, is a “high-risk” contact.

FYI – anyone deemed a high-risk close contact, as Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley reportedly are, must abide by a 5-day quarantine. Also, according to the protocols put together this summer by the NFL/NFLPA, high-risk close contacts designate that a player is not fully vaccinated. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 31, 2021

The only one to escape isolation was Jake Browning, who is vaccinated.

Mike Zimmer on Jake Browning being vaccinated: "It's important to be available when you're playing football in a team sport." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 31, 2021

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped about the dour nature of tonight's press conference in that it was like they just lost a game. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 31, 2021