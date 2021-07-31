COVID-19 issues hit Minnesota Vikings’ camp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The debate over COVID-19 and vaccinations rages on in the world and NFL.
The disease has taken hold in Minnesota Vikings camp and it has hit the team’s quarterback room.
Mike Zimmer: "Quite honestly, after everything we went through last year, I’m not surprised one bit. I am disappointed that this happened. I’m frustrated, not just with my football players who didn’t get vaccinated, but I’m frustrated with everybody [who didn't]."
— Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) July 31, 2021
“Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, multiple players will be held out of tonight’s practice inside TCO Stadium,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.
Rookie quarterback Kellen Monds tested positive for COVID-19 and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were designated as close contacts. NFL Media reported that Cousins, the starting quarterback, is a “high-risk” contact.
FYI – anyone deemed a high-risk close contact, as Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley reportedly are, must abide by a 5-day quarantine. Also, according to the protocols put together this summer by the NFL/NFLPA, high-risk close contacts designate that a player is not fully vaccinated.
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 31, 2021
The only one to escape isolation was Jake Browning, who is vaccinated.
Mike Zimmer on Jake Browning being vaccinated: "It's important to be available when you're playing football in a team sport."
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 31, 2021
#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped about the dour nature of tonight's press conference in that it was like they just lost a game.
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 31, 2021
#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he's disappointed that this happened. Asked if it could be a wake-up call regarding vaccination, Zimmer said. "Some people are pretty staunch."
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 31, 2021