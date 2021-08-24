COVID-19 delays Keyser season-opener

Aug. 24—KEYSER, W.Va. — Eight months after having its season end due to COVID-19, the Keyser Golden Tornado football team will have its 2021 campaign start delayed due to COVID-19.

"It was a little bit of a surprise," said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. "We had some people test positive last week and were nearing the end of our quarantine, but we had one test positive and it pushed our quarantine closure back a little bit.

"It stinks, but it is what it is. We'll make due and we'll keep going with it."

The Golden Tornado, ranked No. 9 in the WV MetroNews Class AA power rankings, was set to host Robert C. Byrd, No. 3 in the rankings, on Friday at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.

Keyser's scrimmage against Bridgeport last Friday was canceled due to contact tracing.

"Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 protocol, the Football game vs. Robert C. Byrd scheduled for this Friday has been canceled," read a post on the Keyser High School Athletics Facebook page.

"Again, this isn't a decision made lightly, but one that has to be made based on COVID guidelines and the team not having the minimum practices required by the WVSSAC."

West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission wants teams to have 14 practices prior to its first game, Stephen said, but the Tornado would have been unable to meet that threshold after missing last week due to quarantine and some of this week.

The next game on the schedule is a home meeting with Berkeley Springs on Friday, Sept. 3.

Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.