COVID-19 cases surging in Coos County

Aug. 6—Just weeks ago, the COVID-19 pandemic felt like a bad memory for most people in Coos County.

But as cases rise and the Delta variant moves in, the risk of COVID is growing every day. Whether that will lead to more lockdowns or mask mandates is still to be determined, but there is no doubt cases are rising.

Over the weekend, Coos County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, following single day reports of 20 and 15 cases.

"A lot of sporadic cases in the community," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness. "There is a direct correlation between cases and the lack of vaccines we're getting in."

Gleason said as of Monday, Coos County was just under 60 percent of adults getting at least one dose of the vaccine. That leaves 40 percent of the community at much greater risk, he said.

"You can see it through the state, where vaccines numbers are down, cases are high," Gleason said.

Gleason said while the vast majority of new COVID cases are in people who have not been vaccinated, there have been some breakthrough cases reported. The good news is people who are fully vaccinated who get the virus are seeing fewer health problems.

"We're seeing that when we get breakthrough, the cases are not in any real danger," he said.

As on Monday, Coos County has 100 active COVID cases, which would put it in the substantial risk category as ranked by the CDC or the high-risk category in the state's previous rankings.

With cases increasing, Gleason again reiterated the best thing someone can do for themselves is to get vaccinated.

"I think it's probably your best bet with what we're finding out about the Delta variant," he said.

Gleason said as of Monday, two COVID patients were reported in Coos County hospitals.

In good news, the winner of a $10,000 incentive for getting the vaccine was announced this week. Edgar Moon was announced as the winner by the Oregon Health Authority. On Friday, Coos Health and Wellness expects to announce 10 local winners of $10,000.

Gleason said future incentives could be possible in an effort to convince people to get vaccinated, but he's not confident it will make a big difference.

"If not being hospitalized or dying is not incentive enough, I don't know what more we can do," he said.