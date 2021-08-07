COVID-19 cases are spiking in SJ County

Aug. 7—Last week, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said the increase in COVID-19 cases was "a bit" concerning, as the new case rate in the county had more than doubled since July 13.

Nearly two weeks after her last report to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, the case rate has doubled again, reaching 22.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"The concern is definitely worsening," Park said. "I'm not a little bit concerned, I'm a lot concerned."

According to data from the CDPH, the county's test positivty rate is 9.2%, also an increase from 6% reported two weeks ago.

The county's case rate was 3.6 per 100,000 residents when the state reopened on June 15, and the test positivity rate was 1.4%.

There have been 78,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,468 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Since the state reopened last month, there have been 24 deaths in the county, according to CDPH data.

According to county public health, there have been 5,161 cases in Lodi's 95240 ZIP Code, 73 of which were reported last week. There have been 155 deaths in the ZIP code as well, three of which were last week.

In Lodi's 95242 ZIP code, there have been 2,230 cases and 38 deaths. There were 41 new cases in the ZIP code reported last week, according to county public health data.

Hospitalizations have also exploded, with the state reporting there are 139 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the county as of Aug. 15. That's an increase of 15 from Aug. 4, the state said.

There were 34 people being treated for the virus in the county's seven hospitals when the state reopened.

"We are reviewing the most recent state health officer orders with our acute care hospitals, and we anticipate a new local order regarding hospital visitations soon," Park said.

While cases and deaths have increased, so have vaccinations.

As of July 1, 317,719 county residents had been fully vaccinated, accounting for 48.9% of the population. Of those, 30.898 Lodi residents were fully vaccinated.

For the week ending on July 31, Park said there had been 5,999 vaccinations, an increase of 1,066 over the previous week.

During the first three days of Lodi Unified School District's academic school year this week, there were a reported 15 exposures at 13 campuses. Last week, just days before students were to return to campus, the district reported five exposures at three campuses.

Chelsea Vongehr, spokeswoman for the district, said one classroom was quarantined this week.

"The District has continued to maintain a high level of vigilance regarding COVID-19 confirmed cases and exposures," she said. "At this time, cases have remained consistent with the last school year."

Lodi City Clerk and interim public information officer Jennifer Cusmir said the city will continue its plan to reopen offices, facilities and programs with the proper COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The city would follow the direction of state and county health officials if directed to close down once again, she said.

Park will present an update to supervisors Tuesday morning.