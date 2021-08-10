COVID-19 case numbers rise in county

Aug. 10—COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Madison County and Kentucky.

On Monday, the Madison County Health Department sent out their weekly social media post, which said the county had seen 230 new COVID-19 cases from August 2 to August 8.

According to the Facebook post, August 8 saw 27 new cases, August 3 saw 55 new cases, August 4 saw 33 new cases, August 5 saw 35 new cases, August 6 saw 32 new cases, August 7 saw 30 new cases, and August 8 saw 18 new cases.

Due to these new cases, the incident rate, the average daily cases per 100,000 population, is now at 31.2. 43.1% of the county has been vaccinated, according to the Facebook post.

The following Facebook post made by the Madison County Health Department said, "Dr. Steven Stack, the Kentucky Department for Public Health commissioner, said from March 1 to August 4, 92.3% of COVID-19 cases, 91.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 88.7% of COVID019 deaths were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians."

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sunday, there were confirmed 10,164 cases of the coronavirus and 113 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.