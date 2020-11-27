COVID-19 cancels UFC Vegas 15 main event

Curtis Blaydes UFC 225 Post-Fight

Saturday's UFC Vegas 15 heavyweight headliner between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick was canceled on the morning of Friday's weigh-in.

Just as the UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in was about to get underway, news broke that Blaydes had tested positive for COVID-19. The news was first reported by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

UFC officials hope to quickly reschedule the bout for December, but it obviously had to be removed from the UFC Vegas 15 fight card slated for Nov. 28 at the Apex.

The co-main event light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark is expected to take headlining status with the removal of Blaydes vs. Lewis.

Could Blaydes vs. Lewis bolster a depleted UFC 256 fight card?

If moved to December, the bout could potentially help to bolster the Dec. 12 UFC 256 fight card. UFC 256 was originally slated to feature three championship bouts, but all three were lost to various concerns.

Currently, UFC 256 features a quick return by UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo made the first defense of his belt at UFC 255 with a first-round submission of Alex Perez. On the same fight card, Moreno also stopped his opponent, Brandon Royval, in the first round of their featured preliminary bout.

If Blaydes vs. Lewis could be rebooked for Dec. 12, it would add some needed firepower to the UFC 256 fight card.

