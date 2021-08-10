Canada COVID-19 border problem: ‘Brisk increase’ in U.S. Delta cases may spell fourth wave trouble for provinces

For the first time since the pandemic was declared nearly a year and a half ago, the Canadian border is open.

On August 9th, fully vaccinated Americans citizens and permanent residents who reside stateside, began travelling into the country, as long as they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travel. On September 7, the border is slated to fully reopen to all international vaccinated travellers who’ve received both shots. According to the government’s website, the reopening plan is based on whether “the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable.”

But with case numbers rising in several Canadian provinces and U.S. states, the move is likely to lead to a spike in new cases.

Susy Hota is the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at the University Health Network in Toronto. She says the biggest concern is seeing the brisk rise in cases in many States, including those along the border.

“That overall risk that people will import cases into the country, that increases,” she tells Yahoo Canada News. “Everyone is nervous about the possibility of a fourth wave in Canada and different parts of Canada.”

What complicates the issue is that there’s a different set of rules in place for different parts of the country. Last month, Saskatchewan became the first province to lift COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, with Alberta following suit.

There’s a difference in what’s happening across Canada. Alberta is changing their policy and their numbers are going up. B.C.’s numbers are going up. Even within Canada, travel is something you have to be concerned about.Susy Hota, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UHN

Could the border reopening spark a fourth wave in Canada?

She adds that the potential of having a fourth wave is going to be very difficult to deal with in Canada, as in the U.S. Many states are struggling to manage within the healthcare system, which is a big concern.

“At some point, when the decision (to relax COVID-19 measures) was made, it wasn’t really known what was going to happen in the U.S.,” she says. “But now it’s pretty clear that cases are surging, involving the Delta variant, which is also our dominant variant across Canada.”

Story continues

Delta variant poses a risk of transmission between fully vaccinated people. While the chances are low, there’s still a possibility for breakthrough infections. Hota says that the good news is that the vaccine appears to provide excellent protection against any severe impacts of COVID-19. This will hopefully keep numbers at a point that won’t overwhelm the healthcare system as it has during previous waves.

“That’s what we’re hoping for but it’s difficult to do the calculus of what would be the tipping point in Canada, especially if we were to open the border where cases can come pouring in potentially,” she says.

While she says that Canadians can expect an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in the near future, it’s a result of a number of reasons and not solely the reopening of the borders.

“There’s lots of moving parts and this is another one that might move in the wrong direction,” Hota says.