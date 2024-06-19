Covid-19 absences set to hit German Olympic qualifying in athletics

Positive Corona self-tests and an FFP2 protective mask lie on a table. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Coronavirus infections have hit some athletes ahead of the German Athletics Championships, which act as a last chance for Olympic qualification.

German Athletics Association head of sport Jörg Bügner said on Wednesday that infections had been reported following this month's European Championships in Rome.

The majority of these were among the support staff "but also among the athletes," he said, without wanting to name names.

Covid-19 cases have plummeted over the last two years and few sporting events have been affected, in contrast to the height of the pandemic which even led the Tokyo Olympics to be delayed by a year.

The team have allocated 23 places via direct qualification for the Paris Games, which runs from July 26 to August 11.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen, the German 5,000 metre runner, is expected to return in at the German championships in Braunschweig after missing out on defending her title at the European Championships due to illness.

"I'm positive that she'll get the hang of it for the Olympic Games," said Bügner.

Germany won 11 medals at the European Championships including gold for Olympic champion long jumper Malaika Mihambo.