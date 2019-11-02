Covfefe trumps Bellafina for Breeders' Filly & Mare Sprint

Arcadia (United States) (AFP) - Covfefe, whose name is a jokey jab at US President Donald Trump, won the $1 million Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Santa Anita on Saturday.

The 3-2 favorite in the seven-furlong Grade One race on Santa Anita's dirt track gave trainer Brad Cox his second win of the weekend after he saddled Juvenile Fillies winner British Idiom on Friday.

Covfefe broke slowly from the inside post under Joel Rosario, who settled in on the rail before swinging wide as they turned to seize the lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Covfefe held off a surging Bellafina to win by three-quarters of a length, with Dawn the Destroyer third.

The three-year-old winner's name, bestowed by owner Jaime Roth, is a lighthearted reference to a late-night tweet from Trump in May of 2017 that read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” an apparent typo that was never explained.

Roth told USA Today this week that she thought the name was "kind of funny" and suitable for a filly whose sire was Into Mischief while her dam was named Antics.

The race was the first of nine on Saturday -- the second day of the $28 million horse racing extravaganza that also features the $4 million Turf and the $6 million Classic.

This year's Breeders' Cup is being run amid heightened concerns over horse safety after 36 deaths at Santa Anita since December.

As part of new protocols put in place to promote safety, four horses were scratched Saturday after failing to pass veterinary inspections.