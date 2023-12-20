Coveted Sunshine State ATH signs LOI with Florida football

Florida football added another in-state recruit to its list of official signees with the program on Wednesday afternoon with the addition of three-star safety Gregory Smith III out of Riverview (Florida) Sumner.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 195-pound defensive back has been verbally committed to the Gators since the day after Billy Napier’s staff extended a scholarship offer in October.

He made an official visit to Gainesville earlier this month which appears to have cinched things for both parties. The Sunshine State product also made official visits with the Toledo Rockets, Virginia Cavaliers and Vanderbilt Commodores, but the Orange and Blue just offered more.

“Florida offered, and they started showing love quick. I love that about them,” he told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. “I got to know the staff really quick, probably the first two weeks. It’s really not that far, things like that. Every chance I get, they invite me up, so I take the opportunity to come up here. When I first came up here I got the OV set up. This is my last visit, my last OV for the year. I enjoyed it though.”

It is worth noting that Smith played most of his high school career at quarterback, but his physical talents project him much higher on the opposite side of the line.

“They just see me being someone to fit in well if I came up there,” Smith pnoted. “They have DB’s, but they said I have good speed, and they think I read offenses good. I play QB also for my team, and I feel like playing that position has helped me know what offenses are doing when I am on defense. I have the brain of a QB sort of as a DB.”

Smith is ranked No. 543 overall and No. 35 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 489 and 47, respectively.

