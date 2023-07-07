Coveted in-state cornerback includes Florida in top-3 schools

Florida football made the latest cut for three-star cornerback Teddy Foster out of Sarasota (Florida) Cardinal Mooney in the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday when he told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman that the Gators are one of three schools in the running for his talents.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound defender revealed his final trio of preferred programs to Alderman, a list that also includes the Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels. But among those three, the Orange and Blue still stands out.

“I think UF is number one right now for sure,” he said following his most recent UF visit. “Development is crazy here. The resources are immaculate. My sister just got a diploma from here. The academics are off the charts. She had a great experience here. They check off all the boxes.”

Foster is ranked No. 741 overall and No. 67 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 690 and 68, respectively. The Gators currently hold two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Florida a 97.7% chance of signing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire