Coveted in-state blue-chip wide receiver commits to Florida

We reported earlier that four-star wide receiver Andy Jean earned a trio of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports in favor of Florida football and the waiting — which is the hardest part, according to Tom Petty — is finally over. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Saturday in yet another major coup for Billy Napier and his army of staffers.

The Gators beat out four other top schools — the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies — after an official visit in June that sold the rising senior on the Swamp as well as a visit to the program’s Friday Night Lights camp. He was among the last to leave campus after the event and is expected to remain in town through Saturday, which includes the team’s cookout.

“They are my leader for sure right now,” Jean told 247Sports following his stop in Gainesville last month. “Cuz the energy and the culture. Florida is a place that is building. I want to go to a school that is building. Not just have something. I want to help build and be a legend wherever I go.”

From the 305 to the 352 Gainesville I’m home! 💙🧡🐊 pic.twitter.com/APKPPeudOw — iam_j80 (@1typeandy) July 30, 2022

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper offered encouraging words to the newly-signed Gator earlier this month on behalf of Florida’s staff in an Instagram story. The four-time NFL Pro Bowler worked with Napier at Alabama when the Gators’ current head coach managed the wide receiver corps. Cooper and Jean also wear the same jersey number, both donning No. 2 on their respective uniforms.

Jean is currently ranked No. 332 overall and No. 42 in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 353 and 49, respectively. His three crystal balls were the only assigned by 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine had Florida on top with an 86.2% chance of signing him before he made his decision.

Story continues

Related

Gators get three crystal ball predictions for this 4-star wide receiver WATCH: Gators QB commit Marcus Stokes air it out at Friday Night Lights Gators add another elite defensive back to the class of 2023 Trevor Etienne looks to forge his own path at Florida

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best Florida football traditions

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 biggest rivals right now

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire