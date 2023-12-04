Coveted in-state ATH-DB recruit includes Gators among top schools

The season is over for Florida football but the recruiting trail grind never ends on the watch of Billy Napier. On Sunday, the Gators finally got some good news amidst the flurry of departing and decommitting players following a third-straight losing season.

On3 four-star defensive back Gregory Smith III out of Riverview (Florida) Sumner in the 2024 recruiting cycle released his list of top schools on Sunday, which included the Orange and Blue. Also mentioned among the six preferred destinations were the Ole Miss Rebels, Toledo Rockets, USF Bulls, Vanderbilt Commodores and Virginia Cavaliers.

“I love the atmosphere and brotherhood in the program,” he told Swamp247 as to why Florida made the latest cut.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound student-athlete — who is listed by 247Sports as an ATH while On3 labels him a safety — also noted that he will announce his commitment on Dec. 13 rather than wait until the early signing period.

Smith has not made an official visit yet but is scheduled to stop in Gainesville this coming weekend for an OV. After receiving a scholarship offer in October, he caught the action between Florida and the Vanderbilt Commodores for homecoming, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville as well as the Florida State Seminoles game in the Swamp.

He has had official visits with Toledo, Virginia, and Vanderbilt so far.

The Sunshine State product is rated at three stars and ranked No. 547 overall and No. 41 at the athlete position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also rates him at three stars and has him at Nos. 478 and 47, respectively, at safety.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a 96.3% chance of landing him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire