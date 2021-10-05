Coveted in-state 4-star Oklahoma target announces commitment date

Highly rated four-star cornerback Gentry Williams is ready to wrap it up. The in-state star took to Twitter to announce he’ll be committing at Booker T. Washington High School on October 18th. In a post that included a graphic, four teams are in the last race for Williams’ commitment: Oklahoma, USC, Missouri, and Florida.

I’ll be committing October 18th at Booker T Washington High School 🖤🧡 PC 📸: @JohnnyDashMedia pic.twitter.com/JbLjPvprVR — gentry williams (@gentrywilliams5) October 5, 2021

The Sooners have recruited this young man since he was a freshman in high school. It’s been a long journey for them but they can confidently say they put in the work to be in a position to keep the talented in-state star home.

Williams was recruited as an athlete by colleges for his first couple of years in high school. After time passed and it became increasingly clear he was zeroing in on playing defense in college, he began to be listed as a cornerback and recruited by schools to play as a cornerback. Williams has great size, athleticism, and speed to play corner. He’s far from raw but he’s still in theory a developmental cornerback. However, due to his athleticism and size that you can’t teach, he’s a must-have for this Sooners defense.

Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning has been at the front of the recruitment for Williams with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch following right behind. The duo looks to land the highest-rated cornerback commit of their time in Norman. It’s also important to note that Williams has a strong relationship with current Sooners starting safety and captain, Pat Fields. Both have grown up in Tulsa and know each other very well.

According to the crystal ball predictions on 247 sports, the predictions lean 80 percent in favor of Oklahoma and 20 percent in favor of USC. The contrast wasn’t always like this as USC was thought of as the biggest threat to lure him away from home due to his close bond with USC cornerback and interim head in Donte Williams. Upheaval within the program following the midseason firing of Clay Helton and uncertainty of where Williams may be next year has likely opened a rift in the closeness between the two allowing Oklahoma to feel a bit more confident in their chances.

The Sooners had the last visit as Williams had his official visit for the Nebraska game. The initial returns from the visit were good as Rivals forecasts and crystal ball predictions started trending in Oklahoma’s favor days after. Steve Wiltfong, 247’s superstar football recruiting lead has a pick for Oklahoma with a confidence level of 8/10.

Gentry Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 37 1 3 Rivals 4 67 1 8 ESPN 4 63 2 3 247 Composite 4 21 1 8

Vitals

Hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma Projected Position CB Height 6’0 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on April 29th, 2019

The official visit took place September 17th, 2021

Offers

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Florida

USC

LSU

Missouri

Arkansas

Nebraska

Baylor

Michigan

Georgia

Crystal Ball

Film

Check out Gentry Williams work over at HUDL.

