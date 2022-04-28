Coveted OL prospect names UF among top 4, sets commitment date

Three-star offensive lineman Bryce Lovett has been to Florida a handful of times since head coach Billy Napier has taken over the program. Because of the sheer amount of times he has visited the Swamp, the Gators should be tough to beat for Lovett who dropped a list of his four schools while setting a commitment date. Florida made his list along with Iowa State, Missouri and Louisville. He plans to make his commitment known on May 16, his 17th birthday.

He said he likes Florida because of all the coaches they have dedicated to the offensive line unit.

“It’s the relationship I have with the new coaching staff and what they are trying to do,” Lovett said when asked what he likes about the Gators, according to 247Sports. “And then they got like five o-line coaches. They are so dedicated to the offensive line, it’s crazy.”

The 247Sports composite rankings have the Rockledge, Florida, native as the 715th overall prospect and as the 61st best offensive tackle.

Lovett will be a solid addition to the class as long as the Gators, Napier and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton sign some of four- and five-star offensive linemen this cycle. The unit needs an overhaul after the previous regime struggled to recruit the position.

