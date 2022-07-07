Coveted offensive lineman recruit to make second Gainesville visit

Yet another Gators recruit is scheduled to make an appearance on campus at the end of July.

Three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones will be in Gainesville on July 28 and 29 for Florida’s Friday Night Lights recruiting event. Friday Night Lights is an annual recruiting event where recruits can work with coaches under the lights of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This will be Jones’ second trip to Gainesville after he made an unofficial visit back in the spring.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder out of New Orleans (Louisiana) De La Salle has narrowed down his options to just 10 schools. That list currently includes Florida, Florida State, Houston, Missouri, Minnesota, Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Howard.

Jones told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman that Florida’s two-offensive line coach system is a positive in his eyes. He values the ability to get more reps and one-on-one attention from the coaching staff, which seems to be a factor in his recruitment.

According to the 247Sports composite, Jones is currently ranked as the No. 399 overall prospect in the 2023 class. The Gators are hoping to find a diamond in the rough with Jones, as his star rating and ranking reflect a player that is often overlooked. But Jones’ size and frame are something you just can’t teach.

