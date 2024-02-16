Coveted offensive lineman prospect plans summer Florida visit

The Florida football program is going full throttle into the 2025 recruiting race and is expecting a visitor during high school summer break. Offensive lineman Max Buchanan, from Sanford, Florida, is planning to visit three major football programs this year, with Florida included on the list.

Past conversations between the three-star prospect and the Gators coaching staff have gone well. Now that teams are becoming more aggressive toward his recruiting class and Buchanan wants to follow up after receiving Florida’s offer in 2023.

He told reporters at Swamp247 that he will visit UF the weekend of June 7.

The prospect has had conversations with Florida head coach Billy Napier, and according to Buchanan, the talks are positive.

“It’s been going great,” Buchcanan said. “Obviously there is a dead period going on, but ever since they offered me the conversations have been going great. I like the two o-line coaches. You have two different minds, two different opinions to make you the best. If one coach tells me one thing, or the other has a different way, you can combine those things to make you the best. Early on I was talking the most with Coach Stapleton, but I have started talking a lot more with Coach Sale too.”

Buchanan only plans to visit two other programs as of right now, which include UCF on May 17 and Clemson on May 31.

The offensive lineman is a three-star on 247Sports’ proprietary rating system, but a four-star on the same service’s composite scale. Buchanan is ranked as the No. 239 overall prospect, but is rated No. 28 among interior lineman in the nation.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire