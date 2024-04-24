Coveted Oakland transfer forward Trey Townsend picks Arizona ahead of Ohio State

Trey Townsend will not play his final year of college basketball at Ohio State.

The Oakland graduate transfer forward announced his commitment to Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, ending a recruiting process where he had entertained significant national interest before narrowing his list of finalists to the Buckeyes and the Wildcats.

The Horizon League's player of the year, Townsend averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range as the Golden Grizzlies went 24-12 and knocked off No. 3 seed Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. A Michigan native, Townsend had also visited the Wolverines and was recruited by Michigan State before focusing in on Arizona and Ohio State.

CBS ranked Townsend as the No. 71 national transfer. He's a 6-6 forward who scored 1,813 points in four years with the Golden Grizzlies.

The Buckeyes have two scholarships remaining for the 2024-25 season and are expected to remain in the market for a forward/wing player as well as a center. Ohio State has been linked with Central Arkansas forward Tucker Anderson, a 6-9, 190-pound forward who averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.6% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.

Duke transfer Sean Stewart, who picked the Blue Devils ahead of the Buckeyes out of high school, is also in the mix.

