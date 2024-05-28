Coveted IOL Kayden Strayhorn breaks down LSU, other top contenders

LSU got in the game a bit late for Kayden Strayhorn, a three-star interior lineman in the 2025 class. The Tigers offered him just a few weeks ago, but they seem to have made a strong impression early on as they’re one of three schools that has secured an official visit from him.

Strayhorn will visit LSU on June 14, as well as Ohio State and Michigan, which appear to be his top three schools at the moment.

A product of IMG Academy who is originally from Detroit and a legacy at Michigan State, Strayhorn recently spoke with Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire about his top contenders, including the Tigers.

Strayhorn said that LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis flew specifically to meet with him and his father. After two hours, Davis made a scholarship offer to Strayhorn.

“For them I’ve never been there before,” he said. “They came on the Monday we had an A-day practice and the offensive line coach is super close with my offensive line coach. And, he came and he actually only flew just to see me and he talked with me and my dad for like two hours and offered me and told me, ‘We want to do this thing and get you here.’”

Strayhorn added that LSU has pitched him on its lack of center depth. After Charles Turner III departed for the draft — in a move that surprised the Tigers, according to Strayhorn — guard DJ Chester is expected to start at center in 2024.

“They think, based off what happened with their center — so they had they had a center Charles Turner from IMG actually, and they wanted him to come back,” Strayhorn said. “And so he told him he was going to come back. So the guy that they already had moved behind him into the portal. And then a few weeks later, Charles decided to enter the draft. So they literally don’t have a true center. They have a guard playing center right now for this upcoming year. So the coach sees the position they’re in and sees me as the fix.

“So that’s what interests me in them and then also just — if you see they have the No. 1 offensive line in college football this year. Two first-round tackles. And it’s just the pedigree of what they’ve had before. And, you know, it’s Louisiana State University – it’s a big deal. So I think that’s definitely what drives me to be interested in taking the official visit and I’m looking forward to that one for sure.”

Strayhorn ranks as the No. 426 recruit in the country per the 247Sports composite rankings. He holds no crystal ball predictions at the moment, but the Spartans are the favorite for the son of former MSU defensive tackle and current broadcaster Jason Strayhorn according to the On3 prediction machine.

