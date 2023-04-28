Coveted guard Max Abmas picks Texas men's basketball team

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives into the lane against Duke while playing for Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament this past March. The high-scoring guard announced his intention to join Texas in the transfer portal on Thursday.

The week full of momentum continued Thursday, when coveted guard Max Abmas announced on his social media accounts that he will play at Texas next season.

Abmas, a native of Rockwall in the Dallas area, spent the past four seasons at Oral Roberts.

“I’m coming home,” he tweeted, flashing a Hook ‘em emoji.

Abmas’ homecoming comes as welcome news to Texas coach Rodney Terry and his staff, who lost guards Jabari Rice and Marcus Carr to graduation and Arterio Morris to the transfer portal. All three were part of Texas’ nine-man rotation this past season, when Texas went 29-9 and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Guard Tyrese Hunter, who started all season, declared for the NBA draft but has retained his eligibility. The 6-foot Hunter is projected as a borderline NBA draft pick, and coaches are optimistic that he’ll return to Texas.

Texas fortified its frontcourt on Sunday when forward Dylan Disu announced his return for a super-senior season and Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick picked the Longhorns after entering the transfer portal.

Abmas looks like a step-in starter based on his pedigree and skill set. The 6-foot senior, who has two years of eligibility left, has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past three season and led the nation in scoring with 24.5 points a game as a sophomore in 2020-21.

This past season, Abmas averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists a game for a team that went 30-5 and won the Summit League before falling to Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He has shot 43.7% from the floor for his career, including 38.8% from behind the 3-point arc.

Ranked as the seventh-best player in this year’s portal by 247Sports' composite ratings, Abmas picked Texas over Kansas State and Wichita State, among other suitors.

Texas likely will try to add another guard or two from the portal. Even though Hunter could still factor in the rotation, the Longhorns remain thin in the backcourt since redshirt freshman Gavin Perryman is the only other guard on the roster. In addition to the loss of Morris, five-star recruit AJ Johnson decommitted to play professionally in Australia and Rowan Brumbaugh also entered the portal after seeing just a handful of minutes this past season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Coveted guard Max Abmas picks Texas men's basketball team