Coveted four-star wide receiver will visit UF for Orange and Blue game

Florida football is well into its recruiting campaign for the class of 2025 and the guest list for the spring game already has its first name.

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham has already paid a few visits to the Swamp, including the most recent trip during the program’s junior day at the beginning of February. After the consecutive positive experiences, Cunningham wants to return for the annual Orange and Blue game on April 13.

The Ackerman, Mississippi, native told reporters at 247Sports that he’s been in contact with head coach Billy Napier and all the conversations ended in a positive light, with the third-year head coach having nothing but good things to say.

“He really loves me a lot,” Cunningham recalled. “He told me he really loves my film. He said he knows I am a great guy. He said he already knows I am an elite player. He said the person I am before football is the favorite thing about me. He knows I am a great person, and knows I can play. It was good having the head man there to talk with me. He wants me there bad. He said he doesn’t care how far away it is. He said he thinks I got a chance to be committed there.”

Wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is a 4-star wideout according to the 247Sports scale. He currently ranks as the No. 24 overall recruit and is No. 3 among fellow wide receivers, making him a high priority on the Gators’ list.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire