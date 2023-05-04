Coveted New England OL ponders Florida visit date after offer

The focus of Florida football’s recruiting efforts have primarily been within the borders of the Sunshine State, spilling into some of the neighboring states as well. But that does not mean that Billy Napier and Co. are ignoring talent from beyond the four-hour radius surrounding Gainesville.

Three-star offensive tackle Jack Hines out of Avon (Connecticut) Old Avon Farms received a scholarship offer from assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton this week and in the wake of that news has begun pondering an official visit date with the Orange and Blue. The 6-foot-7-inch, 280-pound lineman has his eyes on a May date to get his first gander at the Gators.

“I have been talking to my parents since they offered me actually, and we are thinking we may go down there the weekend of May 12 for an unofficial visit,” Hines told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. “Get a chance to see those new facilities, hang out with more of the coaches and meet more people. Just getting a better experience of what Gainesville is like.”

Still early in his recruitment, Stapleton and offensive line coach Rob Sale have spearheaded the recruiting efforts for the Gators.

“Things have been pretty good so far, but it’s still early,” he also told Swamp247. “I have only talked with Coach Stapleton and Coach Sale so far. They both seem like great guys. We are still building the relationship, but so far so good. We are getting to know a little bit about each other, talking about the program, and just things like what they can bring to me and my game. So pretty good so far.”

Other programs in the mix for the high school junior are the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Florida State Seminoles, Boston College Eagles, Massachusetts Minutemen and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He has official visits set to see the Kentucky Wildcats as well as Rutgers set for the month of June, which leaves him three openings for other schools – including the Gators.

“I could definitely see myself taking an official visit there. Ever since I have followed college football, I have always watched Oregon and Florida. There really is no reason why, but you know, just being a kid. 10 year old me watching football, definitely Oregon from the jerseys, and Florida in general is just cool. I guess you could say it’s a dream offer type for me.”

They have good culture of winning, they play in the SEC so that is the best, the coaching staff seems great with two offensive line coaches, and just being in Florida in general all impress me about them.”

Hines is ranked No. 1,186 overall and No. 99 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking does not have any data for him. However, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Rutgers ahead of the pack with a 41.4% chance of signing him, followed by the Syracuse Orange (19.0%), Akron Zips (6.3%) and UMass (1.2%), respectively.

