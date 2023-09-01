Coveted edge rusher CJ May to visit Auburn

The start of the Auburn football season is nearly here and the excitement is palpable. The game against UMass is a sell-out and should break the attendance record in Jordan-Hare Stadium after an increase is seating. The stadium won’t just be full of fans though, Auburn is set to host several talented recruits.

One of them is four-star edge rusher CJ May who announced he would be visiting Aubutn for the game Friday morning on social media.

From Highland Home, Alabama, May is one of the top players from the state in the 2025 recruiting cycle and a key Auburn target. He included Auburn in his top 10 schools back in August and this visit marks his first time back since attending Big Cat Weekend in July.

He is the No. 215 overall player and the No. 20 edge in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 14 player from Alabama.

May is the latest Auburn target out of Highland Home, they signed Keldric Faulk last season and Jakaleb Faulk is currently committed to Auburn. May’s junior season has gotten off to a great start, he made five tackles, 1.0 sack and defended two passes in Highland Home’s first game of the season.

It’s still early in his recruitment, but getting May back on campus for the season-opening game is noteworthy and could pay off for the Tigers.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire