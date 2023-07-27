Coveted DL commit will be cooking in the Swamp for Grill in the Ville

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff, is set to take place on Saturday, July 29, in Gainesville.

While a lion’s share of the visitors from the 2024 recruiting class are blue-chippers, there is still a handful of three-star commits who will also be making their way to campus to join in the feast. One of those student-athletes is three-star defensive lineman Michai Boireau out of Fairburn (Georgia) Creekside.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 390-pound trench warrior committed to the Orange and Blue back on June 19, choosing the Gators over the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies, among others.

Boireau’s official visit to Gainesville was on June 9, from which he left wowed by the school’s athletics and academics. A day after his visit to UGA he made things official with Florida.

The Peach State standout fully shut down his recruiting on July 5, giving his full and undivided attention to Napier and Co. “1000% locked in” was written on his Twitter post.

Boireau is ranked No. 864 overall and No. 90 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 904 and 90, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire