Coveted blue-chip 2025 EDGE announces decision date

One of Florida football’s top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle set his commitment date on Monday. Four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk out of Highland Home (Alabama) posted on social media named Aug. 21 the day he will make his verbal pledge.

The 6-foot-3.5-inch, 225-pounder released his top five schools in early July, which in addition to the Gators also included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. The high school junior will make his choice from that quintet of options.

The blue-chip recruit has made the trek to campus a few times already, stopping by the Swamp twice in 2022 as well as attending a spring practice in March 2023. Over that stretch, he has managed to establish some open channels of communication with the Orange and Blue’s staff.

“I’ve been liking Florida ever since they offered me,” Faulk told Jeremy Johnson of On3 Sports.

“The people down there are cool, chill and they kept it straight with you. The environment and where they are, it’s a great place to be. The staff up there is great. I love the staff over there. I have a good relationship with a couple of people over there.”

Faulk is ranked No. 123 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 151 and 14, respectively.

He currently has two crystal ball predictions for Auburn from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine strongly agrees, giving the Tigers an 84.2% chance of signing him. Clemson (3.6%), Florida (3.1%) and Alabama (1.7%) follow behind distantly.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire