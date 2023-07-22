Coveted Alabama pitcher transfer Luke Holman reportedly weighing options after busy visit week

LSU has already landed a couple of potential impact players in the transfer portal since winning the national championship last month, but the Tigers also remain in the mix for one of the best portal options in the entire country.

Former Alabama right-handed pitcher Luke Holman entered the transfer portal after serving as the Crimson Tide’s ace this spring, and he’s down to an All-SEC trio of finalists.

Holman spent this past week visiting all of them, starting with Tennessee on Monday and Mississippi State on Tuesday before closing things out with a tip to Baton Rouge, according to a report from LSU Country’s Zach Nagy.

He was also reportedly considering a fourth visit, potentially to Auburn, but he will stick to his top three.

Holman said all his finalists stand equally at the moment, according to Nagy, and that he’s trying to make the most of the one year he will spend at his next stop.

Holman made 16 appearances with 15 starts for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He finished with a 7-4 record along with an earned run average of 3.67. In 81 innings pitched, he struck out 87 batters while issuing 31 walks.

