This coveted 4-star EDGE sets visit date with Florida

Among the many prep prospects who will be hosted this month by Florida football’s recruiting team is four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler. The 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pounder out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, announced recently that he plans on visiting Gainesville on March 19 to get acclimated with the campus and the new staff.

Hoffler received an offer from head coach Billy Napier himself back in late February, though outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson has been spearheading the effort to woo the young EDGE defender. According to Swamp247, he had some encouraging words about his impression of Peterson.

“He’s pretty cool, but we have only been able to talk for a couple of minutes. I think I may have talked to him once before when he was at South Carolina. But overall he seems pretty cool. I plan on getting down there in March or April. Coach Napier sounded different than the way he looks when I talked to him on the phone. He sounds older than I thought he was. He was pretty straightforward and to the point.”

Florida is not the only school on Hoffler’s itinerary, as he visited the Clemson Tigers last weekend and is slated to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes this month as well. The latter is the only school with a “warm” interest so far, according to 247Sports, but he does currently carry 49 total offers including a handful of fellow SEC programs who have extended their interest.

Hoffler currently ranks No. 199 overall in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class, while ranking No. 31 nationally at his position and No. 21 overall in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Related

Florida considered a front-runner for this top 100 DL after visit Florida is now a 'top choice' for this 4-star edge rusher Four-star OT was blown away by his visit to the Swamp Three top Florida recruiting targets set commitment date Billy Napier's sincerity paying off with this in-state 4-star ATH

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.