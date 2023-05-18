Coveted 2024 wide receiver recruit working on official visit with Florida

Florida football is in the mix for three-star wide receiver Elijah Moore out of Olney (Maryland) Good Counsel in the 2024 recruiting class, who recently set his official visit date with the Ohio State Buckeyes and told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn he plans on setting visits to four more schools soon.

The Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles and the Gators are the other four programs he mentioned, though no specific date has been set with any of them. However, it does appear that the 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound pass-catcher has a soft spot for the Sunshine State

“I love Florida,” Moore said. “(Wide receivers) coach (Billy) Gonzalez, he likes me a lot. It’s a great environment down there. The weather is beautiful and they work. I love their work ethic.”

The rising high school senior also is enamored with the Seminoles as well.

“Florida State is like a second home. I love it down there.”

Moore is ranked No. 561 overall and No. 76 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 624 and 93, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Penn State Nittany Lions in the lead for his commitment, sporting a 42.7% chance of landing him while Ohio State (13.3%), Florida (11.4%) and FSU (9.5%) trail behind.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire