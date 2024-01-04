Coveted 2024 CB recruit includes Florida among top 6 choices

Florida football is among the top choices for a three-star recruit as the anticipation builds for national signing day.

High school senior Kevyn “Kerm” Humes took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce that he has closed his recruitment window and has come down to six choices. The cornerback also included the dates of his official visits in the social media posts.

Humes will visit the University of Florida campus the weekend of Feb. 2-4, but the Gators have some stiff competition when it comes to earning his commitment.

“Thank you to all who have supported (my) Journey,” Humes wrote on Twitter. “My recruitment is over.”

Thank you to all who have supported me Journey.

My recruitment is over. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Xr5U4nxYkD — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) January 1, 2024

The Baltimore, Maryland, native has other top-notch programs among his final choices and planned visits, including the Syracuse Orange, Maryland Terrapins, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions. He’ll go to northern New York first to visit Syracuse on Jan. 12 and then conclude the road trip in Maryland, with the dates labeled as “TBD.”

Humes is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, but is a four-star on the same website’s composite scale, ranking at No. 55 among cornerbacks and standing at No. 342 nationally.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire