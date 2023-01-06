Coveted 2024 ATH to visit Florida football as part of busy January

After including Florida in his final four, Louisiana native Ju'Juan Johnson has announced that he will visit Gainesville on Jan. 14 as part of a busy month. The 5-foot-11-inch, 178-pound athlete will also visit Athens (Georgia) and Boulder (Colorado) in person before heading to Baton Rouge (LSU) in February.

The Lafayette Christian Academy standout was offered by the Orange and Blue on Dec. 27. He released his top schools the next day, with the Gators making the cut.

In his conversation with On3’s Corey Bender, Johnson said that Florida’s defensive backs coach Corey Raymond is heading his recruitment. He says that the conversation centered around the University of Florida as a whole, his family and how he could contribute to the football program. Raymond’s track record of developing defensive back talent and putting them in the NFL is always a positive when discussing potential defensive back talent.

If the Gators are going to get Johnson to join the 2024 recruiting class, they will need to do an excellent job of convincing him to leave his home state. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, in-state LSU holds a significant edge in landing Johnson’s services with the Tigers’ odds set at 94.2%.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire